Gen Bajwa visits Army Air Defence Centre Karachi

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Army Air Defence Centre Karachi, military spokesman Lt. Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement.



During his visit, the army chief installed Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, as Colonel Commandant of Army Air Defence Corps.

He appreciated the Corps for their contributions in war against terrorism.

A large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers from Army Air Defence attended the ceremony, the spokesman said.





