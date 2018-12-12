PM Imran's Twitter response to Trump among top 10 digital diplomacy moments

Most world may not chosen to responds to US President Donald Trump's rants on Twitter for fear of picking a fight with the most powerful leader, but Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was not among them.

The former cricket hero who is known for calling a spade a spade at home, took the republication leader head on as he criticized Pakistan for not doing "a damn thing" for the United States despite receiving $1.3 billion a year.

The Pakistani leader decide to reply and it became top 10 digital diplomacy moments of 2018 which Twitter has included in its list.

In its report, the Twitter embedded four Tweets of Prime Minister Imran Khan which he sent out while responding to Mr Trump.

Khan had used his Twitter to respond to statements released by Trump during an interview on Fox News. Trump said: “We’re supporting Pakistan, we’re giving them $1.3 billion a year, which we don’t give them any more by the way, I ended it, because they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us.”



The relations between the two non-Nato allies remain tense over US Afghanistan.