Anti-encroachment drive: SC rejects Sindh govt request to stop Karachi mayor

KARACHI: Rejecting the Sindh government's request to halt the anti-encroachment drive in Karachi, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the provincial government and the local administration to sit together and device a strategy.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing an application regarding an ongoing operation against encroachments in the city.

During the hearing at the Karachi Registry of the apex court, Advocate General Sindh requested the bench to stop Karachi Mayor from demolishing illegal structures for four weeks.

The CJ said the court's orders to clear the footpaths and roads were clear but they were followed by protests. "Shall we spare the illegal occupants. People e have encroached government quarters here," he remarked, adding that state's writ could not be abolished over protests.

Waseem Akhtar talks to media

The mayor Karachi said that court has granted time to the KMC, the federation and Sindh government to submit a report after discussing the issue.

He said the court has sought report on Wednesday morning so that it give further orders,

High-rise buildings

Meanwhile, the court also lift a ban which it had earlier placed on construction of buildings beyond six storeys.