CM urges PM to fulfil fed govt commitments on K-IV, spend more in Sindh

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him to fulfil federal government's commitment on K-IV project.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was also present in the meting.

On prime minister’s enquiry, the chief minister told him [PM] “the provinces can work with the federal government as long as each recognises their constitutional jurisdiction”.

The chief minister urged the Prime minister that federation needs to fulfil their commitment for K-IV and KCR projects. The prime minister said that in their last term in KPK the federal government used to do projects of electricity and gas directly in KPK.

The chief minister told the prime minister that federal government was more than welcome to do these projects in Sindh as these items were in the federal domain. In fact CM urged him to spend more on electricity and gas projects in Sindh.



The prime minister inquired about law and order in rural Sindh, and the chief minister told him that by and large the law and order situation was satisfactory and all areas in the province were safe.

The prime minister himself acknowledged this and said that 10 years ago he used to move in rural Sindh in convoys because of the worst law and order. Thereafter, the prime minister had his other commitments and the chief minister was not invited for those meetings.