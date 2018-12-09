close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 9, 2018

PM Imran shares Indonesian Naat on Twitter

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday  posted a Naat-e-Rasool (SAW) on his Twitter account .

Recited by Indonesian musical group   "Sabyan Gambus", the Naat was posted twice with caption "Mashalllah from the prime minister's account.

Posted on Saturday, the first tweet earned 8.2K retweets and 32 likes while the same video was shared without a caption a short while later.

The second video garnered 3.5K retweets and 15K likes.

The Naat is recited by  Nissa Sabyan, who is the lead  the vocalist of the group,  which has established itself through social media like Instagram and YouTube.



Latest News

More From Pakistan