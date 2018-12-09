PM Imran shares Indonesian Naat on Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday posted a Naat-e-Rasool (SAW) on his Twitter account .



Recited by Indonesian musical group "Sabyan Gambus", the Naat was posted twice with caption "Mashalllah from the prime minister's account.

Posted on Saturday, the first tweet earned 8.2K retweets and 32 likes while the same video was shared without a caption a short while later.

The second video garnered 3.5K retweets and 15K likes.

The Naat is recited by Nissa Sabyan, who is the lead the vocalist of the group, which has established itself through social media like Instagram and YouTube.







