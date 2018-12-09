Imran Khan can change things in subcontinent, says former Indian general

MUMBAI: We need to give Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan time and a chance to prove his intentions, said former chief of Indian spy agency RAW, AS Dulat, Indian media reported.



AS Dulat, addressing a military literature festival on Saturday, said “Imran is our best bet after former president general (retd) Pervez Musharraf. We need to give him time and a chance to prove his intentions,” Hindustan Times reported.

Dulat, who co-authored a book, ‘The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace,’ with former ISI chief Lt. Gen. (retd) Asad Durrani, said “Talks are the only way forward for both India and Pakistan. I would even suggest an institutional arrangement between the intelligence agencies of both countries,” he said.

Agreeing with AS Dulat, Lt Gen (retd) Kamal Davar, the first director general of the Defence Intelligence Agency, said “Don’t push Imran Khan into a corner. He can change things in the subcontinent.”