Waseem Akhtar, 21 others indicted in May 12 cases

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and 21 others in two cases related to May 12 tragedy were indicted by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Saturday.

The ATC was hearing four cases related to May 12 carnage in which over fifty people were killed and more than a hundred injured in the attacks on rallies by different political parties and lawyers who had attempted to receive the deposed chief justice, Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

The court indicted 22 suspects including the mayor in two cases, which all of them denied.

The ATC summoned the witnesses in the next hearing of the case.