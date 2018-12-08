PIA passengers denied boarding as travel agents fraudulently sell reserved tickets

Karachi: Travel agents have been found selling air tickets already been reserved by other passengers,Geo News revealed on Saturday as it blew the lid off a fraud in the reservation system of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Quoting unnamed sources, the broadcaster reported that some travel agents, after selling reserved-tickets, get their passengers on board with the help of unscrupulous staff members of the national flag carrier.

Only after reaching the airport, the actual passengers find their seats have already been occupied.

The staff members shrug their shoulders and advise the helpless travelers buy new tickets, the TV channel reported.

One such incident came to light on December 7 when Karachi's famous Eye Specialist Dr Imran Ghyur arrived at the airport to find that someone else has already took the plan on seat he had reserved for himself.

The doctor has booked his seat from a local travel agent on November 24.

He said his brother has also experienced such incident while travelling from Islamabad to Karachi.

The sources told Geo News that changes such as sector and flight number on the tickets are not possible without help from the PIA staff.

They further revealed that ever since the PIA's Central Reservation Control has been shifted to Islamabad from Karachi, incident of fraud has risen significantly.

PIA spokesman says the administration takes stern action after being informed of such incident.

He said three officers have been suspended over such allegations.

Responding to a question regarding action against the travel agents, the spokesman said "investigations are underway".