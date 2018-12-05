BISP, WFP ink MoU to mitigate food insecurity in drought-ht Tharparkar

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with World Food Programme (WFP), to mitigate food insecurity in drought-affected parts of district Tharparker in Sindh.

The MoU was signed by Secretary BISP Omar Hamid Khan and Country Director WFP Finbarr Curran.

The project titled “Shock-Responsive Social Protection” is specially designed to alleviate the sufferings of drought-affected population in Southern Sindh.

As per MoU signed the initiative will supplement a top-up stipend of Rs.1000/- to the BISP UCT programme over and above the monthly disbursement of Rs. 1650/- to 63,000 BISP beneficiaries in Tharparker district.

Secretary BISP termed the partnership as “Highly valued”, to address the growing issue of stunted growth and malnutrition in Pakistan.

Country Director, WFP said that BISP is the most substantial partner and WFP is pleased to work with BISP to address the real grass root level issues of the country.

The total cost of the initiative is set to be USD 0.574 million or PKR 769 million. As per MoU the operational disbursement to the beneficiaries will be done by BISP and the project’s Communication, Monitoring & Evaluation will be managed by WFP.

