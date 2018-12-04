Govt trying to bring back one-unit politics: Asif Zardari

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said if the government is in any form of danger then those who brought it into power will save it on Tuesday.



While talking with media in Tando Allahyar, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government saying, “The country is in a complicated situation and the government neither has political thinking nor understanding.”

"The country cannot be run by puppets and we need a leadership which is in touch with ground realities. We had warned earlier as well that they [PTI] cannot run the government,” he said.

Commenting on PM Imran’s chicken plan, the former president said, “Buy chicken and sell their eggs and see if any satisfaction or happiness is achieved.”

The PPP leader said that PTI supporters are "trying their best to derail the system"

Zardari then assured, "We will strengthen democracy so no one else can get a chance. The worst democracy is better than dictatorship and owing to this mindset we are sitting in the Parliament today so no one can say that country doesn't function."

The former president continued, "They are using the excuse of some clauses of the 18th Amendment to annul the 1973 Constitution and bring back one-unit politics. We had started a struggle against one-unit politics and will continue to oppose it."

“If the government faces any danger then those who brought it into power will save it. Why should we support them? What Imran Khan is doing is not hidden." he further added.

Zardari continued with, "He says that he will send the entire opposition to jail but we have the courage and patience to face prison terms. Those who send us to jail will be sent to jail by whoever comes next but will they be able to face prison terms?"

"Mian Sb made accountability courts and laws for us and today he is facing them himself."



