Sindh to include children's rights, life skills in academic curriculum

KARACHI: A reconstruction into the school curriculum has been directed by the Sindh government to include subjects related to life skills.

Minister of education for Sindh, Syed Sardar Shah on Tuesday revealed that the curriculum of the province would be improved to include additional subjects that are relevant to the needs of the present world.

He went on to add that the subjects would touch topics like spanning culture, heritage as well as life skills while also initiating courses that instill in children an idea of their rights.

Furthermore, he expressed his displeasure at the outdated syllabus still existing in most educational institutes at a time when the world is pacing towards technological advancement.

Apart from that, also added that Sindhi language would continue to be taught at educational institutes in the province.