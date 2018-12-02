PM greets UAE on its National Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended greetings to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the country celebrates its 47th National Day on Sunday (today).



In the letters addressed to the UAE leadership, the prime minister noted that within short span of 47 years, the Emirates had become a model of development, prosperity and good governance which manifested the farsightedness and vision of the country’s leadership, PM office media wing said in a press release.

He said Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed brotherly ties with immense bilateral cooperation.

It was satisfactory that under the leadership of the two countries, the bilateral relations had strengthened in all spheres turning them into strategic economic partnership.

The prime minister also conveyed good wishes from the government and people of Pakistan for the progress and prosperity of the UAE and its people.