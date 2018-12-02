Neil deGrasse Tyson refutes accusations of sexual misconduct

Acclaimed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson after getting accused of sexual misconduct has come forth refuting the claims that were held against him on Saturday.

The renowned science communicator had turned to social media on Saturday turning down the allegations that he had groped a woman while also denying another claim that he had made sexual advances towards a production assistant when he invited her to have wine and cheese with him at his residence.

The host of popular science show ‘Cosmos’ also issued an apology to the production assistant for making her feel uneasy.

"In any claim, evidence matters. Evidence always matters. But what happens when it’s just one person’s word against another’s, and the stories don’t agree? That’s when people tend to pass judgment on who is more credible than whom. And that’s when an impartial investigation can best serve the truth – and would have my full cooperation to do so," he had stated on his Facebook post.

Addressing the two separate narratives, Tyson stated: "Accusations can damage a reputation and a marriage. Sometimes irreversibly. I see myself as loving husband and as a public servant – a scientist and educator who serves at the will of the public. I am grateful for the support I’ve received from those who continue to respect and value me and my work."

The author had recently landed in hot waters after Patheos.com published reports from two women who had claimed to have been victims of sexual misconduct at the hands of Tyson.

Following the allegations, Fox and National Geographic had both announced to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.