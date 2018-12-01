NZ cricketer McCullum respond to rumours of his death

Ex-New Zealand all-rounder Nathan McCullum has rubbished a social media rumour on Saturday that he had died.



The 38-year-old posted a selfie and wrote on Twitter, "I am alive and kicking more than ever before. Not sure where this news has come from but this is fake. Love you all."

Wikipedia too updated their page to suggest his demise, before reverting back to reflect that nothing untoward had happened.

In fact, a report in nzherald.co.nz suggests that some of the Indian cricketers contacted New Zealand Players Association chief executive Heath Mills to confirm about the same.

Mills called McCullum himself to check. "I have to say, my heart was racing before he picked up."

The whole incident did not go down too well with younger brother Brendon McCullum. He vowed to find the culprit.

“Tonight someone decided, via social media to release that my brother passed away! Im on a flight back to NZ and my heart broke! None of it is true! Whoever put this out there, I’ll find you! Somewhere, somehow,” he wrote.



