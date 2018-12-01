PM Khan's sister says will respond to allegations in SC

Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan has said she would respond to all the allegations levelled against her in the Supreme Court.

"I am being asked tough questions because I am in breaking news," she said while speaking at an event in Tokyo, a day after Supreme Court sought details of her properties.

"I am a private citizen, not a public office holder. I am answerable to Allah, and will also respond whenever court summons me,"she said.

I am being asked where did i get the money from? I inherited this money from my grandparents , and I also earned myself.

"No board member have ever touched a penny, neither did I try to earn money through wrong means.

She lamented that allegations of corruptions were also levelled against her father who was an honest man.

She said Imran Khan has always opposed amassing wealth.