Police official killed after speeding bus rams into check post in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: A speeding bus killed a police official after crashing into a police check post here on Friday night.

Reports citing rescue officials revealed that the speeding vehicle killed a member of the patrol police who was standing outside the check post on Sahiwal Road in the Arif Wala area of Pakpattan.

It was further revealed that the deceased police official identified as Muneer Khan, a resident of Peshawar, had lost his life on the spot.

Last month in a similar incident, at least three people were killed while seven received injuries after a speeding bus hit a tree on the side of the road.