SC summons record of Aleema Khan's properties

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has summoned record of Aleema Khan's properties, according to Geo News.

The TV channel reported that The Federal Board of Revenue adopted a ambiguous stance about Aleema Khan's properties outside the country when the Chief Justice of Pakistan' asked whether she owns any property abroad.

During the hearing of case, Chairman FBR told the court it is not yet confirmed whether she had properties abroad.

He said the matter is a secret if Aleema Khan had declared her property in Amnesty scheme.

The FBR chairman said amnesty scheme record could be presented on the court orders.

Justice Ejazul Ahsan, a member of bench, said that one had to admit to owning properties abroad to claim amnesty.

Member Inland Revenue, however, told the court that Aleema Khan owns property abroad, citing sectret information.

"Is Aleema Khan's property in your name. Is this your property. Why are you repeatedly talking about secret property," Geo News quoted the CJ having asked the member.

The Chief Justice then ordered the FBR to furnish the details of Aleema Khan's property so that the Supreme Court review the tax record.

According to Geo News, the FBR chairman told the court that Aleema Khan owns six properties in Dubai.

"Why are you hesitant while sharing information about Aleema Khan's properties," he was reported as having asked the FBR chairman.

The FBR chairman said four people have admitted owning properties in Dubai, adding that two of them did not appear before FBR despite court orders.

He said FBR, after setting up a committee, reviewed the names of 20 people.

He said 14 of them responded but there were discrepancies in their replies.

During the hearing the CJ asked him to go and fetch details of Aleema Khan's properties.