PPP will continue struggle against anti-democratic forces: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of 51st Founding Day of Pakistan Peoples Party, the former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his resolve to follow the ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.



Former president said that the PPP leadership and workers have set an example of historic struggle against tyranny and injustices.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPP reiterates its resolve to keep striving for the rule of law and supremacy of Parliament.

He said that PPP restored the 1973 constitution and made the Parliament all-powerful thus realizing the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, gave identity to the people of KP and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PPP will continue to fight against those who want to see the Parliament weakened, he concluded.