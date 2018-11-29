LIVE: Ceremony begins at Convention Center to mark PTI's 100 days

ISLAMABAD: A ceremony is under way at Convention Centre in Islamabad to mark Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) 100 days in power.

Shehzad Arbab, PM's special adviser, is highlighting the progress made by the PTI government so far.

"We will strengthen local government systems and set up village council to devolve the power at grass-root level," he said. "By the Grace of God, we have achieved most of our targets," he said.

"Local governments will be empowered through legislation."

"We have achieved 14 points and work is under way to implement the remaining four," he said amid applause from the participants.



"We will introduce Naya Pakistan House Authority to build housing units for lower strata of the society," he said.



Ease of doing business

"Our target is bring under top 100 countries regarding business activities," hes said.

FBR reforms

He said that reforms would be introduce din Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in order to boost our revenue.

PTI 's performance report

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the ceremony and take the nation into confidence about his government's achievements during the first 100 days.

PM Imran, who is the chief guest on the occasion, will review the performance of his government since it was voted into power in the July 28 election. He is also set to make some important announcements.

The ceremony is attended by all federal ministers, advisers and PTI workers.

Earlier this week, the premier called an important meeting at his Bani Gala residence to review his ‘100-day plan’, where PTI ministers, divisions and ministries presented their reports related to the 100-day performance.



PM Imran Khan ready to take U-turn

Finance Minister while addressing the ceremony said, "PM Imran Khan is ready to take U-turn for welfare of country."

Pakistan will sign agreement with IMF while keeping national interest on top besides exploring alternate options for economic relief.

Providing the economic performance in PTI's 100 days, Asad Umar said, "Monthly deficit of $2 billion reduced to $1 billion."

PTI government will to create 10 million job opportunities for youth, he reiterated.

The minister added government will increase the existing 1,73,000 Small Industries to 7,00,000 in coming 4 years, while the existing loan of Rs 425 Billion for the industries will be increased to 2500 Billion Rupees.

We Want Peace With All Neighbours

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has so far established 73 bi-lateral and 16 multi-lateral engagements.



When PTI was creating its manifesto, it was very clear that the enemies of Pakistan wanted it to go into isolation.

"We decided to make a very strong Foreign office."

"It is for peace that I decided to make my first foreign trip to Afghanistan. We want peace with all our neighbours."

Pakistan wants peace and PTI has taken concrete steps for it. "The vivid proof was seen yesterday where the world witnessed our peace initiative of the opening of the Kartarpur Border," he asserted.