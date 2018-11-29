Anchor Shahid Masood sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD:A court on Thursday sent TV anchor Dr Shahid Masood to Adiala Jail on judicial remand in PTV corruption case .

He was arrested on November 23 outside the Islamabad High Court after being denied bail, and the next day he was handed over to the FIA on 5-day physical remand.

He was presented before the court by the FIA after expiry of his physical remand.

The FIA sought extension in his remand, but the judge rejected agency's plea and sent him on judicial remand.