Shaniera Akram's video recognizing vegetables in Urdu goes viral

KARACHI: A video of Shaniera Akram, wife of former skipper Wasim Akram, accepting the challenge to recognize the vegetables in Urdu has gone viral on internet.



In the video Shaniera Akram and a British man namely George Fulton can been seen playing the game to recognize the of vegetables with their names in Urdu language.

Besides recognizing vegetables, Shaneria and George can also be heard speaking some sentences in Urdu.

The video shared by George on Twitter and retweeted by Shaneria has won the hearts and is liked hundreds of fans on the micro-blogging site.

Both George and Shaneria claim victory in the challenge.



