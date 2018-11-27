close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 27, 2018

100 days to be assessed in important meeting called by PM Imran

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18
Next Story >>>

ISLAMABAD: After completing 100 days in office, Prime Minister Imran Khan called an important meeting to review the progress of his government thus far.

According to sources, the meeting will be attended by federal ministers, advisers, special assistants as well as members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“Ministries and divisions will present reports on the 100-day plan during the meeting,” it was revealed.

Moreover, sources added: “PM Imran will apprise the nation regarding the 100-day plan on November 29 and the topics to be discussed during his address will be in focus during today’s meeting.”

Additionally, it was also publicized that during the course of the meeting the achieved targets will be finalized as well while adding: “The attendees will also be briefed on governance, the austerity campaign and decisions undertaken by the cabinet. The premier will also be apprised regarding the performances of advisers.”

Furthermore, sources said: “A briefing will also be given on the performance of federal ministries, including communication, information, housing, railways, law, environmental change and privatisation.”

As per additional reports, the meeting will be assessing the initiatives taken for public welfare projects as well.

Latest News

More From Pakistan