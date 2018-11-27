100 days to be assessed in important meeting called by PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: After completing 100 days in office, Prime Minister Imran Khan called an important meeting to review the progress of his government thus far.

According to sources, the meeting will be attended by federal ministers, advisers, special assistants as well as members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“Ministries and divisions will present reports on the 100-day plan during the meeting,” it was revealed.

Moreover, sources added: “PM Imran will apprise the nation regarding the 100-day plan on November 29 and the topics to be discussed during his address will be in focus during today’s meeting.”

Additionally, it was also publicized that during the course of the meeting the achieved targets will be finalized as well while adding: “The attendees will also be briefed on governance, the austerity campaign and decisions undertaken by the cabinet. The premier will also be apprised regarding the performances of advisers.”

Furthermore, sources said: “A briefing will also be given on the performance of federal ministries, including communication, information, housing, railways, law, environmental change and privatisation.”

As per additional reports, the meeting will be assessing the initiatives taken for public welfare projects as well.