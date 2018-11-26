New Delhi on high alert as Indian police release posters of innocent Pakistani students dubbing them terrorists

NEW DELHI: Going too far in the rivalry, Indian police have released posters of two innocent Pakistani students and the authorities put New Delhi on high alter after dubbing the duo as terrorists and claiming they have entered the Indian capital for terrorist activity.

However, Pakistani students present in a Madrassa of Faisalabad rejected the Indian claims saying "We are present in Pakistan and never visited India. The photos were shot while visiting Lahore during Raiwind Ijtema on November 11 and the pictures were shared on social media by one of us."



The students are seen leaning on a milestone that reads, Firozpur 9 kilometres and Delhi 360 kilometres.

The police in Delhi had released the photos of the two Pakistani students and asked people to keep a lookout for them.

Police said they are scanning guest houses, hotels and paying guest accommodations where foreign students usually stay to trace the duo, Indian media reported.