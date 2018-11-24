close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 24, 2018
PIA plane collides with another aircraft while taxiing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane hit another aircraft here at the Jinnah International Airport on Saturday while it was taxiing at the hangar, reported by Geo News.

According to the sources the fuel tank of PIA's ATR aircraft was damaged as it crashed with the Shaheen International Airlines plane.

Moreover the sources revealed that passengers were aboard the PIA aircraft when the accident took place.

As the fuel spilled at the airport because of the crash emergency was imposed and firefighters were at the scene to ensure safety.

The Officials told that the situation was under control and they were looking into the matter.

