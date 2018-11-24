Fawad Chaudhry responds to US singer Cher's appeal for Kaavan freedom

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry replied to American singer and actress Cher on Saturday assuring her that Pakistan will renovate the Zoos and Kaavan the elephant will be treated fairly.



The federal minister responded through his Twitter to US singer and wrote, “We had a good meeting with @Markcowne and his team thank you for your keen interest, we ll work on Revamping of Pakistan Zoo’s and Kaavan ll be treated fairly”

The 72 years old singer announced on Sunday that, “My [email protected] is in Pakistan now with Kaavan. @[email protected] Please,[email protected] ftwglobal now and free Kaavan.We Just want to help him live the rest of his life RUNNING FREE,”

Mark Cowne came to Pakistan earlier this week to meet Kaavan and held a meeting with Minister Fawad Chaudhry regarding his release and discussed the condition of the Zoos in Pakistan.

He wrote, “Fabulously grateful for time given to us by Minister @fawadchaudhry in Islamabad. @cher and @ftwglobal very much looking forward to progressing the MoU and project.”

Kaavan the elephant was captured at the age of one year old from Sri Lanka in 1985.

The elephant has been kept in Islamabad zoo since then for the display torn apart from his family. Since 2012 he is alone and kept in chains as his partner ‘Saheli’ passed away from gangrene and chronic neglect.

Cher, Mark Cowne and Gina Nelthrope-Cowne are the founders of the organization ‘Free the Wild’ which works for the noble cause of overcoming the mistreatment of wild animals in captivity and assisting the Zoos in taking better care of the animals.

The organization has been working closely with Team Kaavan / Animal Welfare Worldwide to focus on releasing Kaavan into the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary.



