German envoy says Volkswagen assembly shows confidence in 'Naya Pakistan'

ISLAMABAD: A day after reports emerged that Volkswagen, the world's largest automobile manufacturer, would assemble vehicles in Pakistan, German Ambassador on Saturday said the development shows confidence in "Naya Pakistan".

According to a report in local English daily , the German car manufacture has entered into an agreement with a local luxury brands dealer for the assembly of vehicles in Pakistan.

The Ambassador Martin Kobler tweeted picture of the newspaper report and another of himself posing with a Volkswagen car.

The envoy tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in his Twitter post and asked "which German Company is next?", and wondered when was the Lufthana, the largest German airline in Europe, resuming its flights in Pakistan.



