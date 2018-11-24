close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

German envoy says Volkswagen assembly shows confidence in 'Naya Pakistan'

Business

Web Desk
Sat, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: A day after reports emerged  that Volkswagen, the world's largest  automobile manufacturer, would assemble vehicles in Pakistan, German Ambassador on Saturday said  the development shows confidence in "Naya Pakistan".

According to a report in local English daily , the German car manufacture  has entered into an agreement with a local luxury brands dealer for the assembly of vehicles in Pakistan.

The Ambassador Martin Kobler tweeted  picture of the newspaper report and another of himself posing with a Volkswagen car. 

The envoy   tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in his Twitter post and asked  "which German Company is next?", and wondered when was the Lufthana,  the largest German airline in Europe, resuming its flights in Pakistan.


Advertisement

Latest News

More From Business