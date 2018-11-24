TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi taken into 'protective custody', says Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has confirmed that Tehreek-e-Labbaik chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been taken into protective custody by police and shifted to a guest house.



Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter saying the step was taken after TLP refused to call off November 25 protest rally in Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh.

He went on to say, "It’s top priority of the government to safeguard public life, property and order and has nothing to do with Asia Bibi case."

The minister added they (TLP) insisted to come to Rawalpindi refusing Governments proposal for alternative arrangements.

"Government did its best to convince them but they refused every offer and started to provoke violence."

"Public is requested to stay peaceful and calm, he said and added that state is responsible to defend finality and respect of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Law shall take its course and it cannot be left to individuals, he asserted.

Earlier, Geo News, law enforcers carried out an operation on Multan Road in Lahore and arrested at least 50 members of the TLP, including the party chief.

