TLP head Khadim Hussain Rizvi arrested

LAHORE: Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the chief of the politico-religious Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party, was taken into custody from his residence in Lahore on Friday evening.

The arrest comes two days before TLP's plans to hold a rally in Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh on November 25.

According to Geo, law enforcers carried out an operation on Multan Road in Lahore and arrested at least 50 members of the TLP, including the party chief.

The group had held three days of protests after the acquittal of Asia Bibi by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The protests left the country paralyzed for three days prompting the government to sign a controversial agreement.