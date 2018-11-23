Who was behind the Chinese consulate attack?

KARACHI: Investigators probing a foiled attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi disclosed that the assault was orchestrated by a commander of the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militant group.



Geo quoted a security source saying that Aslam alias Achchu, a top BLA commander, had plotted the attack.

Three militants stormed the Chinese consulate in Karachi early Friday, killing two policemen and two civilians. The attackers, however, failed to enter the consulate compound and were intercepted by security personnel at the checkpoint.

Sources add that Achchu is currently undergoing medical treatment at Max Hospital in New Delhi, after being injured in an operation by Pakistani security forces near Sibi, Balochistan last year.

The operation, which was carried out one-and-a-half year ago, had left several BLA terrorists dead, according to sources.

The wounded BLA commander had fled to India.

Achchu is one of the key commanders of BLA chief Dr Allah Nazar.

He is also blamed for killing of lawyers, police personnel, journalists and doctors, the sources added.