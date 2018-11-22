PM Imran Khan reveals three secrets to live a happy life

Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed some useful hacks to follow when going through a rough patch in life on Thursday.



Khan shared his wisdom in a speech telling people how to face tough time in their lives.

His list includes three simple actions:

1) Do not read newspaper

The PM said that when one is faced with a defeat, people will not write good things about that person.

People who are annoyed by your presence and success will take advantage because success excites jealousy and envy. So when you fall down they (haters) will obviously stab you.

2) Do not attend weddings

PM Khan stated that when one has fallen down he should not attend wedding functions. He continued that for no apparent reason relatives especially enjoy to sprinkle salt on your burns.

3) Go for an outing with family

The cricket legend added that it is better to go out with your family. If one has wife and kids he should take them out for a trip in the mountains. However, the premier added that when one fails, even his wife leaves his side.

According to Imran Khan, these steps will help a person in life when he falls flat and rises as a stronger person.