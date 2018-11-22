Govt to regulate social media, says Info minister

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced his government’s intention to regulate social media, a move which may anger rights groups.



“This [regulating social media] will not be possible until we have a relationship with international tech giants like Google and Facebook,” Chaudhry said while addressing a seminar on media, according to Geo News.

“There were three different regulatory bodies regulating the media in Pakistan. We are trying to merge them and make one authority which will coordinate with international bodies. In the future domestic regulation will be irrelevant and international regulation relevant,” he said.

The information minister cautioned that the media industry and students studying this field needed to be mindful of technological advancements taking place.

“We need to evaluate that universities which are running such large media departments will there be jobs in the future for these students.”

Chaudhry also said there was a need for the media industry to revise the existing business model.