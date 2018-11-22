PM Imran to break ground at Kartarpura facilities on Nov 28: FM Qureshi

Reiterating Pakistan’s decision to open the Kartarpura border for Sikh pilgrims travelling to the country on account of Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi has informed that PM Imran Khan, in order to welcome all Sikh pilgrims crossing this side of the border, will perform a ground-breaking ceremony on November 28.

In a tweet published Thursday, FM Qureshi said:

“Pakistan has already conveyed to India it's decision to open Kartarpura Corridor for Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary. PM Imran Khan will do break ground at Kartarpura facilities on 28th November. We welcome the Sikh community to Pakistan for this auspicious occasion.”

In a significant move, the Indian government had approved the development of Kartarpur corridor months after Pakistan offered to build the passage to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims wanting to visit the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal District near the Indian border.

“In landmark decision, the Cabinet approves building and development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border. Kartarpur corridor project with all modern amenities and facilities to be implemented with Central Government funding, the minister tweeted Thursday.