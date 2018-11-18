Maulana Tariq Jameel likely to address participants of Haji Abdul Wahab's funeral

The funeral prayers for Haji Abdul Wahab, the Ameer of Tableeghi Jamaat who died on Sunday (today), will be held after Maghrib prayers.

The funerals would be held at the Raiwind Markaz, the headquarters of organization, near Lahore.

While tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the funerals, reports coming from the Raiwind Markaz suggest renowned cleric Maulana Tariq Jameel would address the participant .

According to the reports, Maulana Tariq Jameel is expected to deliver the sermon after Asar prayers .

People have started thronging the Raiwind Markaz after receiving reports of Haji Abdul Wahab's death.