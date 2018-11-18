close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
Pakistan

November 18, 2018
Maulana Tariq Jameel likely to address participants of Haji Abdul Wahab's funeral

Maulana Tariq Jameel-File photo

The funeral prayers for Haji Abdul Wahab, the Ameer of Tableeghi Jamaat who died on Sunday (today), will be held after  Maghrib prayers.

The funerals would be held at the Raiwind Markaz, the headquarters of  organization, near Lahore.

While tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the funerals,  reports coming from the  Raiwind Markaz suggest renowned cleric Maulana Tariq  Jameel would address the participant .

Haji Abdul Wahab-File photo

According to the reports, Maulana Tariq Jameel is expected to  deliver the sermon after Asar prayers .

People have started thronging the Raiwind Markaz after receiving reports of Haji Abdul Wahab's death.

 

