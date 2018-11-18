South Punjab villages get electricity after 71 years

TAUNSA: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday inaugurated electrification of Barthi and its adjoining areas of Dera Ghazi Khan district.



The chief minister also laid foundation stone of 60-bed THQ Hospital, Rescue 1122 centre and 46-km long road from Fazla Kach and Sar Thook to Theekar, and 23 km road from Kharrar Buzdar to Hangloon, and these projects would be completed with a cost of over Rs 1 billion.

Usman Buzdar also inaugurated the mobile veterinary clinic van.

He announced up-gradation of Takht-e-Suleman to revenue tehsil, asserting that five small dams, land record and NADRA centres, passport office and branches of the Bank of Punjab would also be set up in remote areas of the district, according to handout issued here.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said that Barthi and its adjoining villages have been provided with facility of electricity after 71 years, and first time in country's history, billions of rupees funds have been allocated for development of tribal areas.

"Time has come to end deprivations of the poor areas," he remarked.

He said government would provide mobile health units and four ambulances for the tribal areas.

CM said private university of Lahore had allocated one seat in every department for the students of tribal and poor area for free education.

The quota for tribal students in engineering, medical and other universities was being increased.

Four bulldozers were being provided to clear roads in tribal areas.

A special water scheme was being started for the provision of clean drinking water.

Machine would be provided for boring to install hand pumps in tribal and hilly areas.

Roads of length 171 km would be constructed.

A request had been sent to the federal government to construct the Taunsa to Musakhel road.

Small farmers in tribal areas would be provided loans, he added.

The chief minister announced increasing the Hill Allowance for employees from Rs 500 to Rs 1000. He said restoration of Masjid and Maktab school would implemented soon.

He said the areas of Koh-e-Suleman would be included in the tourism belt.

Five small dams would be constructed to irrigate 175000 acre of the land.

A cricket academy would set up with the cooperation of the PCB.

Upgradation of the Rural Health Centre of Barthi to 60-bed hospital was his dream which was materialising.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon come here and make big announcement for the South Punjab.

Other areas of DG Khan would also be provided electricity, he added.