Zulfi Bukhari inaugurates 'Naya Pakistan Calling' portal for 'brain gain'

Islamabad: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari says that the motherland is calling out the Pakistani experts and intellectuals from all over the world.



Addressing at the inaugural event of "Naya Pakistan Calling" web portal at Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) here in Islamabad, Bukhari said that this initiative is for "brain gain".

Overseas Pakistanis can send their CVs through this web portal on OPF website. He said that the potential candidates shall be involved in the strategic decision making in Federal and Provincial institutions.

Talking to the event participants, he mentioned that roughly 40 years ago China called in its countrymen from all over the world and gave them 6-12 months honorary contracts in public entities as per their expertise.

These experts then helped in overhauling of departments, eventually taking China to where it is today.

He said that our countrymen have never been approached like that.

Bukhari said, "Our people want to contribute and there has been no mechanism to bring back Pakistani talent but now we have it."

Prime Minister, Imran Khan in his inaugural address to the nation, invited notable overseas Pakistani professionals to contribute in the making of “Naya Pakistan”. This web portal is a platform for overseas Pakistanis to answer their Prime Minister’s call, he said.

He reiterated that the Prime Minister has labeled overseas Pakistanis as a ‘National Asset’ that will help in contributing positively to the country’s economic growth and prosperity through their expertise and professional experience.

In the end, Mr. Bukhari said that we could not focus schooling and housing of overseas Pakistanis in the first 100 days but it is the very next agenda that we are going to pursue.