Pakistan

Web Desk
November 14, 2018
Mushahidullah calls truce with Fawad Chaudhry in Senate

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahidullah Khan shook hands with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and called a truce following days of uproar in the Upper House of the Parliament.

During Senate session, PML-N Senator slowly walked towards the minister's seat and shook hands. He also announced ceasefire from his side.

Two days back, PML-N leader had strongly criticised the PTI government and Fawad Chaudhry.

Over this, Fawad Chaudhry demanded an apology from the N-League today.

Following the truce, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said with the ceasefire between Fawad Chaudhry and Mushahidullah, the situation will also improve.

