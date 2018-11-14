Mushahidullah calls truce with Fawad Chaudhry in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahidullah Khan shook hands with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and called a truce following days of uproar in the Upper House of the Parliament.



During Senate session, PML-N Senator slowly walked towards the minister's seat and shook hands. He also announced ceasefire from his side.

Two days back, PML-N leader had strongly criticised the PTI government and Fawad Chaudhry.

Over this, Fawad Chaudhry demanded an apology from the N-League today.

Following the truce, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said with the ceasefire between Fawad Chaudhry and Mushahidullah, the situation will also improve.