Shireen Mazari, CII delegation discuss women’s inheritance

ISLAMABAD: A delegation led by Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) member Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi has called on Federal Minister for Human rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari to discuss issues of women’s inheritance.



The delegation also apprised the minister about some of the issues and put forward some suggestions in this regard.

Federal Minster for Human Rights Shireen Mazari stated that “we are committed to protect the rights of every citizen including the rights of women and we have already launched an awareness campaign in this regard to educate the people.”

The minister also assured the delegation to take prompt steps to redress these issues on priority and affirmed that Ministry of Human Rights will provide all required support for the protection of women’s rights to inheritance.

Later, Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt. General Omar Mahmood Hayat has also called on the Human Rights Minister, Dr Shireen M Mazari and discussed the issues related to disaster management particularly in the relevance of protection of human rights.

The federal minister expressed to take solid measures for safety and protection of children, women and old aged people particularly during any disaster and to devise some strategic policies in advance to deal with any disaster.