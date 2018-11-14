100,000 jobs for Pakistanis: Qatari delegation apprises Zulfi Bukhari on status

Islamabad: Qatari delegation led by Major Abdullah Khalifa Al Muhanadi, Director Management of Recruitment Support Services, called on Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, in his office today.



The delegation informed Bukhari about the status of the proposed 100,000 jobs in Qatar for Pakistanis.

He was informed that Qatar's Visa Facilitation Centers will be fully operational in Karachi and Islamabad by December.

Visa Centers will expedite the visa process and fees incurred during the process of hiring will be paid by the employers.

Pakistani workers will be protected under the wages protection system of Qatar.

Zulfi Bukhari proposed the formation of a joint working team that could work on the categorization of Pakistani labor and the skills that Qatari employers need.

This joint team will work on the mechanism to systematize the hiring process for Pakistani labor.

The delegation assured Bukhari that Qatari recruitment agencies are being pursued to hire Pakistani labor as part of the 100,000 jobs drive.

The recruitment agencies of Qatar will organize workshops to hire skilled labor from Pakistan.

As proposed, joint team will also work on the adjustment of Pakistanis coming back from Saudi Arabia in Qatar.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister emphasized the need for early completion of intake of 100,000 Pakistani workers already committed by the Qatari Government.

He further requested for more jobs to Pakistanis in addition to the already committed 100,000 visas.

He also suggested the Qatari government to establish visa centers at Peshawar and Lahore in addition to Islamabad and Karachi.

The Qatari delegation assured the SAPM that the matter will be taken up with the Qatar government and they will get back to Government of Pakistan, soon.

The delegation also extended an invitation to the SAPM to visit Qatar.