Pakistan awards fully funded scholarships to nine Sri Lanka students

Pakistan has awarded fully funded higher education scholarships to nine Sri Lankan students in fields of pharmacy and engineering in top Pakistani institutions under Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme (PTAP) for Sri Lanka, says a press release received here today from Sri Lanka.



The High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat met the selected students at the High Commission of Pakistan and congratulated them on their selection for higher education in Pakistan.

The high commissioner emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two friendly countries for uplifting the people.

He said that these scholarships are offered with the objective to support Sri Lankan students to continue their higher studies, create new professional relationship and bilateral communication between the institutions of the two countries.

In addition, the Government of Pakistan is also awarding Annual Jinnah Scholarships to bright Sri Lankan students of O/L and A/L since 2006.

