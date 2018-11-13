Web Desk

This is how Empress Market will look like after restoration

KARACHI: The provincial authorities razed over 1,000 illegal shops around the historical Empress Market on Sunday in an attempt to restore the Mughal era building and surrounding area to its original shape.



Although the recent anti-encroachment drive was launched after the Supreme Court’s intervention into the matter, the Sindh government was working to rehabilitate the city area under the World Bank-funded Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP).

The project costs US$98 million, in which the World Bank’s share amounts to $86 million, while the provincial government will provide $12 million. The plan involves improvement of public spaces and mobility in three select neighbourhoods comprising the revitalisation of the Saddar downtown area, Malir and Korangi.

According to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Anti-Encroachment Senior Director Bashir Ahmed Siddiqui, the Empress Market area will be reinstated to its former glory in the next 15 days. Moreover, the civic body’s efforts to clean the historical building situated at the heart of Saddar is underway.

This is how Karachi’s famous Empress Market will look like after restoration:



