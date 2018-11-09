Fri November 09, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score

New Zealand: 34/2 in 6 overs

New Zealand after 6 overs: 34/2

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Taylor, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Taylor, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Worker, 1 run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Worker, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Taylor, 1 run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Taylor, 4 runs

New Zealand after 5 overs: 28/2

Faheem Ashraf to Worker, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Worker, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Worker, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Worker, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Worker, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Worker, no run

New Zealand after 4 overs: 28/2

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Taylor, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Worker, 1 run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Worker, 2 runs

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Worker, OUT, run out (Afridi) 1

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Worker, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Worker, 5 wides

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Worker, 4 leg byes

New Zealand after 3 overs: 16/1

Faheem Ashraf to Williamson, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Williamson, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Worker, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Worker, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Worker, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Williamson, 1 run

New Zealand after 2 overs: 14/1

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Munro, OUT,c  Hafeez b  Afridi 13

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Munro, 6 runs

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Munro, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Munro, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Munro, 2 runs

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Munro, no run

New Zealand after 1 over: 6/0

Faheem Ashraf to Worker, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Munro, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Munro, 4 runs

Faheem Ashraf to Munro, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Munro, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Worker, 1 run

New Zealand: 0/0

ABU DHABI: After being crashed to their 12th successive ODI defeat, Pakistan will look to bounce back and equal the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in second match being played today in Abu Dhabi.

The Black Caps made a strong start to the one-day internationals with a 47-run victory on Wednesday.

New Zealand, who are ranked third in the ICC ODI Team Rankings, kept the lid on Pakistan's explosive batsmen with their strong bowling display in the first ODI. Trent Boult, who missed the T20I series as he was on paternity leave, made a strong comeback to the national team by becoming the third New Zealand bowler to claim an ODI hat-trick.

Defending 266, Boult reduced Pakistan to 8 for 3 after he dismissed Fakhar Zaman (one), Babar Azam (nought) and Mohammad Hafeez (nought) in the third over.

He finished with figures of 3 for 54 as Pakistan were bowled out for 219 in 47.2 overs.

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor top-scored with 80 while wicketkeeper Tom Latham struck 68 off 64 balls to lead New Zealand to 266-9 after they won the toss and batted at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

In response Pakistan crumbled to 85-6, before Sarfraz Ahmed (64) and Imad Wasim (50) added 103 for the seventh wicket.

However, once Pakistan skipper Sarfraz dragged a Colin de Grandhomme delivery onto his stumps New Zealand were almost home and dry.

Grandhomme took 2 for 40 while Lockie Ferguson finished with 3 for 36.

Despite suffering heavily, Sarfraz slammed Ross Taylor for publicly questioning the legality of Mohammad Hafeez’s bowling action during the match.

In fact Pakistan were so miffed by Taylor’s action that they took the matter to match referee Javagal Srinath. Terming Taylor’s gesture as “disgraceful”, Sarfraz said that he should instead be focusing on his batting.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Lockie Ferguson, Ajaz Patel, George Worker

