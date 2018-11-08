Thu November 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss mutual peace, solidarity in second bilateral meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday discussed plans for a complete return of the Afghan nationals to their country in the second bilateral meeting of the Refugee Working Group (WG) at the Ministry of SAFRON.

The convention for Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS)   had  Deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Dr. Alema lead the Afghan delegation while   Mr. Mohammad Aslam, Secretary SAFRON headed the Pakistan side.

The talks were stalled since their first bilateral meeting held in Kabul on July 22 this year.

The meeting discussed matters related to Afghan refugees and other categories of Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan. 

Both sides deliberated on the ways to enhance mutual cooperation for a dignified, gradual, time-bound and complete return of the Afghan nationals to their country. 

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged and agreed on rules of procedure for the meetings of the working group. 

Next meeting of the APAPPS Working Group on Refugees will be held in Kabul in January 2019.

