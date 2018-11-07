Wed November 07, 2018
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

Yemen Ambassador meets PM Imran, discusses regional situation

ISLAMABAD: Yemen Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammed Mohatar Alashabi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office on Wednesday.

The envoy expressed good wishes for the people of Pakistan and discussed the regional and political situation with PM Khan.

Geo News quoting sources reported that during the meeting, PM Imran said Pakistan wants a peaceful and an acceptable solution to the war Yemen war.

Also Read: Pakistan to mediate in Yemen war: PM

The sources added Imran Khan told the Yemen envoy that if all stakeholders are in agreement then Pakistan can play the role of a mediator in the peace process.

Last month, while addressing the nation, PM Imran Khan had said Pakistan will act as a mediator in the war between the Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia-led alliance in Yemen.

The prime minister said this while addressing the nation in order to take the people into confidence over his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan's political and economic situation.

The premier said he will try to get the Muslim countries together, besides acting as a "mediator" in resolution of conflicts between the Muslim countries.

"We are trying our best to act as a mediator to resolve the Yemen crisis," he said. 

