5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali of Top Chef’s fame is valiantly staring death in the face, after she was told she has a mere one year to live owing to the terminal cancer she’s suffering from.



Fatima, 29, who went on to win hearts when she competed on Top Chef: Colorado managed to become one of the most-loved contestants by the audience as well as her competitors. She exited the show after securing the prestigious top seventh place. Unfortunately, shortly after leaving the show, Fatima learnt of the tragic news about her shocking cancer diagnosis. In late 2017, the highly talented chef was told she’s been suffering from Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the bones and the tissues surrounding them.

Fatima however, with her relentless resolve, defeated the disease and was declared cancer-free, only to learn in 2018 that she has had a relapse and has just one year to live now.

Mentioned below are five lesser known facts about the former Top Chef star:

1. Fatima is of Pakistani descent

Fatima originally hails from Pakistan. She grew up in the country with a budding desire in heart to pursue culinary art. She begged her parents to let her move to New York where she could attend culinary school. Her mom let her follow her passion with a promise that “if she was going to be a chef, she had to be the best.”

2. Fatima’s distinct cooking style resonates strongly with the dynamic Pakistani cuisine

She was popularly known to showcase diverse elements of Pakistani cuisine in her food. In Top Chef she often used to infuse striking flavours and spices of her homeland.

3. Fatima aspired to own her own restaurant

She had always hoped to open her restaurant one day and follow the lifelong dream of becoming a restaurateur. After coping with cancer for the first time, Fatima had said, “I am so lucky to be able to still do what I love despite my illness and I can’t WAIT till my treatment is over so I can open up my own restaurant in beautiful California and show the world all the beautiful food of Pakistan.”

4. Fatima shares a loving bond with her fellow Top Chef contestants

She considers the rest of the cheftestants as her family who have always supported Fatima in her battle against cancer. Her friends from the show often make videos to shower unwavering support on her, host charity dinners to aid her financially as well as remain in constant contact during her pressing times. Fatima’s friends from East Coast pay regular visits to her at the Sloane Kettering Cancer Center in New York where she seeks medical treatment.

5. Fatima’s last wish is to embark on a fine dining spree at the world’s top restaurants

After learning about the cancer relapse, Fatima penned down a tragic essay for Bon Appétit harrowing details of the ordeals she has to go through. She wrote, “I’m sketching a plan to eat my way through New York and the boroughs while I can.” Fatima also said that she will not deter to fulfil her plan of eating at the world’s top rated restaurant, Copenhagen’s Noma. The diner’s chef Rene Redzepi responded to Fatima personally on her wish and will make sure that the chef’s dying wish is granted soon.

Having garnered a name, success and an incredible toll of achievements at a very young age, Fatima has become a major source of inspiration for millions across the globe who find courage in her journey against cancer.