Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

5m housing units require Rs16 trillion in five years

5m housing units require Rs16 trillion in five years
FM Qureshi terms PM's China visit 'productive'

FM Qureshi terms PM's China visit 'productive'

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aafia Siddiqui pens letter to PM Imran, seeks help for release

Aafia Siddiqui, Pakistani scientist jailed in the US, has written a letter to PM Imran Khan asking for help while pleading her innocence, Geo.tv reported on Tuesday.

According to foreign office sources, Aafia handed the letter to Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston Aisha Farooqui who visited her on October 9.

“I want to get out of prison, my imprisonment in the US is illegal as I was kidnapped and taken to the US, Imran Khan had supported me in the past also. I have always considered him as one of my biggest heroes and wish to see him as the Khalifa of all Muslims. He should be careful of the munafiq around him," Aafia wrote. 

She also said that the premier’s past mistakes should be overlooked by his critics, "All those who criticise Imran Khan for his past mistakes should stop doing that because under Islamic law he is innocent. Even the Sahaba with the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had made mistakes in their lives and when they embraced Islam their past mistakes were forgiven and they became innocent. It is the same with Imran Khan. He had once stated himself that he came to learn about Islam much later in his life. If anyone has doubts on this, I can debate about this.”

As revealed by diplomatic sources, the foreign minister will meet Aafia Siddiqui’s sister Dr Fouzia Siddiqui on her request next week.

Meanwhile, a confidential report, submitted in June by Pakistan’s consul general in Houston to the Supreme Court, stated Aafia is undergoing immense physical and sexual torment during her imprisonment.

The neuroscientist has been in prison since 2010 on charges of attempted murder and assault on a US military personnel.

She was sentenced to 86 years in prison at the Federal Medical Centre, Carswell, Fort Worth in Texas.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran Khan wishes a happy Diwali to Hindus

PM Imran Khan wishes a happy Diwali to Hindus
Chief Justice takes notice of losses caused by riots during protests

Chief Justice takes notice of losses caused by riots during protests
Asia Bibi acquittal: CJP Saqib Nisar takes notice of damage to property

Asia Bibi acquittal: CJP Saqib Nisar takes notice of damage to property
PTI names Good Governance committee

PTI names Good Governance committee
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Metoo, Brexit, environment inspire new dictionary entries

Metoo, Brexit, environment inspire new dictionary entries

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China