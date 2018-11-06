Tue November 06, 2018
Business

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Pakistan seeking to expand its exports to Yunnan

China International Import Expo (CIIE) will lead to creation of economic opportunities for Pakistani exporters to sell their products to China and we will, also, provide incentives to our exporters to open up their exports to Yunnan, underscored by Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, while delivering a keynote address at the “Everlasting China-South Asia Expo” held in Shanghai today.

The Expo, held at the sidelines of the CIIE, was inaugurated by Vice Governor of Yunnan Zhang Guohua. Other notable speakers at the opening session of the Expo included Consuls General of Laos, Vietnam, and Thailand based in Kunming as well as Minister of Business Supply of Nepal and Deputy Minister of Commerce of Myanmar.

Highlighting on Pakistan’s participation at the mega event, the CG reinforced that the CIIE, which was inaugurated by President Xi Jinping, was a monumental success.

He asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan, was also invited by the Chinese government to attend the Expo. Pakistan was one of the 12 Guest of Honor countries at the Expo and had a Country Pavilion with ten booths, the CG emphasized.

In his remarks, CG added: “During last year total bilateral trade between Pakistan and Yunnan stood at $ 64 million. This comprised of imports by Pakistan. "We need to open up export opportunities for Pakistan into Yunnan."

"It is worth noting that Pakistan’s textile, furniture, leather, seafood, rice, fruits, cotton are exported to markets around the world, and we hope we can also introduce the best of our export products to Yunnan.”

The CG, also highlighted the commencement of Lahore-Kashgar Bus service and urged upon people of Yunnan to explore Pakistan’s breathtaking beauty by riding that bus service, which he hoped will further reinforce tourism ties between Pakistan and China.

