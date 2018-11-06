Law minister welcomes collaboration between SZABUL, University of Northampton

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr. Barrister Muhammad Farogh Naseem held a meeting with the delegation from the University of Northampton to discuss the Collaboration Agreement between the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law and University of Northampton (UoN), which is expected to get final nod from the Government of Pakistan soon on Tuesday.



The University of Northampton delegation was led by Prof. Hastings McKenzie, Dean Academic Partnerships of the University while Justice (R) Qazi Khalid Ali, Vice Chancellor-SZABUL was also present during the meeting.

The Vice Chancellor told the Law Minister that SZABUL has entered into partnership with UoN (UK) because the package offered by the UoN will be beneficial for the Pakistani students of LLB and LLM.

Prof. McKenzie told the Law Minister that they are planning to provide quality education to the Pakistani students through the Programme.

After finalization of the Agreement, they hope to launch the LLM Programme in June while LLB Program in September next year.

In 3 years, the students of LLB will be taught 5 modules in Pakistan with an option to study in UK for one year.

Six month study visas will also be issued to the students who wish to continue their studies in the UK. He further said the Programme will be cost effective as compared to scholarships offered in the past.

And at the end of the programme, the students will be qualified with regards the Pakistan Bar Council if another year of studies is followed in Pakistan in keeping with judgment of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Federal Law Minister thanked Prof. McKenzie for his support for the Pakistani students and praised the idea that the programme will help students get visa to study in UK with ease.

He assured the delegation of University of Northampton of his full support for the finalization of the Agreement.