Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Law minister welcomes collaboration between SZABUL, University of Northampton

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr. Barrister Muhammad Farogh Naseem held a meeting with the delegation from the University of Northampton to discuss the Collaboration Agreement between the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law and University of Northampton (UoN), which is expected to get final nod from the Government of Pakistan soon on Tuesday.

The University of Northampton delegation was led by Prof. Hastings McKenzie, Dean Academic Partnerships of the University while Justice (R) Qazi Khalid Ali, Vice Chancellor-SZABUL was also present during the meeting.

The Vice Chancellor told the Law Minister that SZABUL has entered into partnership with UoN (UK) because the package offered by the UoN will be beneficial for the Pakistani students of LLB and LLM.

Prof. McKenzie told the Law Minister that they are planning to provide quality education to the Pakistani students through the Programme.

After finalization of the Agreement, they hope to launch the LLM Programme in June while LLB Program in September next year.

In 3 years, the students of LLB will be taught 5 modules in Pakistan with an option to study in UK for one year.

Six month study visas will also be issued to the students who wish to continue their studies in the UK. He further said the Programme will be cost effective as compared to scholarships offered in the past.

And at the end of the programme, the students will be qualified with regards the Pakistan Bar Council if another year of studies is followed in Pakistan in keeping with judgment of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Federal Law Minister thanked Prof. McKenzie for his support for the Pakistani students and praised the idea that the programme will help students get visa to study in UK with ease.

He assured the delegation of University of Northampton of his full support for the finalization of the Agreement.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Ishtiaq Baig leaves for Canada

Sardar Khalid Ibrahim laid to rest

NAB files reference against housing society office-bearers

Justice Minallah recuses himself from Gulalai case
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton powers India to 195-2 in 2nd T20

Sharma´s record ton powers India to 195-2 in 2nd T20
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China