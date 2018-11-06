Iqbal Day: No public holiday on November 9

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry has dismissed news regarding November 9 public holiday on account of birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.



Talking to Geo News, Interior Ministry spokesman said, there is no authenticity to the news regarding November 9 --Iqbal Day--being a public holiday.

The spokesman went on to say "Interior Ministry has not issued any notification regarding the November 9 holiday."

There used to be a public holiday across the country on November 9 on the occasion of Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birth anniversary, but the day is now an ordinary working day since the previous government decided to do away with the holiday in 2015.

As the month of November started last week, people all over the internet are speculating about whether the new government would restore the holiday on Iqbal Day.

Some users had been spreading fake news with the logos of popular TV channels that the government has announced a holiday day on Iqbal Day.



