Young fruit vendor looted by protesters says he only wanted to save himself and his donkey

LAHORE: The young fruit vendor who had garnered attention after his banana cart was attacked amidst the receding riots in the country last week, said on Monday that his main focus was to protect the donkey and himself.



The young boy was brought before the media by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry where he revealed that amidst the chaos that he encountered with people ripping him off his livelihood, he only wanted to shield his donkey along with himself.

“I was passing by when people gathered in the area stole all my bananas. I just wanted to save my donkey and myself and I don’t know who those people were,” he stated.

He went on to reveal: “My brother had given me those bananas to sell but some people stole them.”

The young boy from Sheikhupura had brought forth all eyes on him after footage of his banana cart getting attacked by a mob of protesters at the city’s Batti Chowk, had gone viral.



Social media users all across the country had condemned the act by the vandals while expressing their sympathies for the young boy who could be seen struggling to push the people away.