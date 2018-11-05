Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Young fruit vendor looted by protesters says he only wanted to save himself and his donkey

LAHORE: The young fruit vendor who had garnered attention after his banana cart was attacked amidst the receding riots in the country last week, said on Monday that his main focus was to protect the donkey and himself.

The young boy was brought before the media by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry where he revealed that amidst the chaos that he encountered with people ripping him off his livelihood, he only wanted to shield his donkey along with himself.

“I was passing by when people gathered in the area stole all my bananas. I just wanted to save my donkey and myself and I don’t know who those people were,” he stated.

He went on to reveal: “My brother had given me those bananas to sell but some people stole them.”

The young boy from Sheikhupura had brought forth all eyes on him after footage of his banana cart getting attacked by a mob of protesters at the city’s Batti Chowk, had gone viral.

Social media users all across the country had condemned the act by the vandals while expressing their sympathies for the young boy who could be seen struggling to push the people away. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran Khan meets Russian counterpart in Shanghai

PM Imran Khan meets Russian counterpart in Shanghai
CPEC's new growth points to further boost China-Pakistan economic ties: Analysts

CPEC's new growth points to further boost China-Pakistan economic ties: Analysts
Retired scientist finds Rs3 million missing from his bank account

Retired scientist finds Rs3 million missing from his bank account
Anti-encroachment drive begins from Karachi's Saddar area

Anti-encroachment drive begins from Karachi's Saddar area
Load More load more

Spotlight

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday
After Deepika, Ranveer Singh kicks off pre-wedding festivities

After Deepika, Ranveer Singh kicks off pre-wedding festivities

Galaxy J6, Samsung’s top mobile in Pakistan

Galaxy J6, Samsung’s top mobile in Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?