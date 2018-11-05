Galaxy J6, Samsung’s top mobile in Pakistan

Samsung J6 is top most searched mobile of Samsung in Pakistan with an official price of Rs. 31,500 although some vendors are selling it as low as Rs. 23,000. Second in the list is Samsung J8 followed by Samsung A6 plus. Samsung S9 or Samsung Note8 are not in the top 5 searched mobile phones list.



Most people may think of Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Note8 to be the top mobile phones by the company, yes they are one of the best mobile phones by Samsung in terms of features but yet they are not the best brands in terms of Google searches in Pakistan. Galaxy J6 which is available at almost 1/4th the price of these sets is the real favorite of Pakistani mobile users with searches as much as 10 times than combined searches of S9 & Note8 according to a Google Ad platform.

What makes Samsung J6 a winner is probably the fact that a lot of handy features are available in a relatively small price as low as Rs. 23,000 which is obviously more affordable than the most expensive brands like S9 or Note8 by Samsung.

Here are the top 5 sets by Samsung in terms of Google searches being made in Pakistan along with their key features and price.

1 - Samsung J6 price and specifications:

Samsung J6 Price range in Pakistan is Rs. 23,000 – Rs. 33,500. It’s features & specs include a 13MP Camera, 3/4GB RAM, 32/64GB Memory, 1.6 GHz Quad Core Processor and a 5.6 Inch display screen size. It is available in black, gold & blue colors. It has dual sim and weighs only 154gm. It also comes with Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) and Proximity sensors. With 3000 mAh battery it can give you a talk time of up to 21 hours.

2 - Samsung J8 price and specifications:

Samsung J8 Price range in Pakistan is ‎Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 42,000. It’s features & specs include a 16MP Camera, 4GB RAM, 64GB Memory, 1.8 GHz Octa Core Processor and a 6 Inch display screen size. It is available in black, gold & blue colors. It has dual sim and weighs only 177gm. It also comes with Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint and Proximity sensors. With 3500 mAh battery it can give you a talk time of up to 23 hours.

3 - Samsung A6 Plus price and specifications:

‎Samsung A6 Plus Price range in Pakistan is ‎ Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000. It’s features & specs include a 16MP Camera, 4GB RAM, 64GB Memory, 1.8 GHz Octa Core Processor and a 6 Inch display screen size. It is available in black, gold & blue colors. It has dual sim and weighs only 191gm. It also comes with Geomagnetic Sensor, Compass, Fingerprint (Rear Mounted), Gyro, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor and Proximity sensors. With 3500 mAh battery it can give you a talk time of up to 21 hours.

4 - Samsung Galaxy S6 price and specifications:

Samsung Galaxy S6 Price range in Pakistan is ‎ Rs 45,000 to Rs 51,000. It’s features & specs include a 16MP Camera, 3GB RAM, 32/64/128GB Memory, 2.1 GHz Octa Core Processor and a 5.1 Inch display screen size. It is available in white pearl, black sapphire, gold platinum & blue topaz. It has single sim and weighs only 138gm. It also comes with Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, gesture and heart rate sensors. With 2550 mAh battery it can give you a talk time of up to 17 hours.

5 - Samsung A6 price and specifications:

Samsung A6 Price range in Pakistan is ‎ Rs 26,000 to Rs 28,000. It’s features & specs include a 16MP Camera, 3/4GB RAM, 32/64GB Memory, 1.6 GHz Octa Core Processor and a 5.6 Inch display screen size. It is available in black, gold, blue, lavender. It has dual sim and weighs only 159gm. It also comes with Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro and Proximity sensors. With 3000 mAh battery it can give you a talk time of up to 17 hours.